Shore Capital Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beazley presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 440 ($5.75).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 312.10 ($4.08) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 337.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.75. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04).

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

