Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.72

Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.72 and traded as high as $27.88. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 23,735 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The company has a market cap of $429.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan M. Abundis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

