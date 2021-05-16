Signaturefd LLC Buys 177 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 43,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $163.31 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.39 and its 200-day moving average is $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

