Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.