Signaturefd LLC Purchases 247 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 973,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 121,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LSXMK. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

