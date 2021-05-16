Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of NYSE:IPOE opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

