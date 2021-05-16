Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 589 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.50. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

