Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

VTV opened at $140.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

