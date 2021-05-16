Signet Financial Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

