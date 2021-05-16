Signet Financial Management LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.7% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,217,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $155.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

