Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 78,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $123.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

