Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $216.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $146.26 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

