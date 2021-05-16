Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $51.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,160. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 1,265.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.