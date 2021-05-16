Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.

LON:SRE opened at GBX 95.90 ($1.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. Sirius Real Estate has a 1 year low of GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

