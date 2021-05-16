Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.
LON:SRE opened at GBX 95.90 ($1.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. Sirius Real Estate has a 1 year low of GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
