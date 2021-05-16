Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated their neutral rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

TSLX stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,686 shares of company stock worth $145,419. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 53,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 826,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 76,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

