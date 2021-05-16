Smart Money Group LLC Has $424,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.24.

MSFT stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

