SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.18 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

