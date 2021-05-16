Smartshare (SSP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $145,893.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00029894 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00052526 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.