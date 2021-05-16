Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $373,950.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $373,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 457,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,334,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SMAR stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.41.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

