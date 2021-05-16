Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $255.19 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.14 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.65 and a 200 day moving average of $196.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

