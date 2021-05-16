SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.31. SOC Telemed shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 9,186 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $20,578,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $12,281,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

