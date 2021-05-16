Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%.

SLGL stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $199.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

