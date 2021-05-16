Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SLDB opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $384.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,206,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLDB. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Earnings History for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit