Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SLDB opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $384.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,206,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLDB. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

