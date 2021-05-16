Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.780-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.82 million.Sotera Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

NYSE SHC traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,179. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.77.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

