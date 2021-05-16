Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.780-0.860 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.21. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

