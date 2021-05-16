Sotherly Hotels Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

SOHO opened at $3.31 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

