Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.11 and last traded at $70.11. 1,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 474,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

