SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Gap Up to $19.81

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.81, but opened at $20.80. SpartanNash shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 41 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

