Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 28th

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

SPE stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

