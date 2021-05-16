Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPXSF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPXSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.00.

OTCMKTS:SPXSF opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $171.04.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

