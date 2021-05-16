Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report sales of $492.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $511.00 million. Splunk reported sales of $434.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.26.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $116.22 on Friday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,722,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after purchasing an additional 337,942 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

