Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $254.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.43.

Shares of SQ opened at $207.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.93, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.30. Square has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,010,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

