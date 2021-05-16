SRAX (SRAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect SRAX to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. SRAX has set its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SRAX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Earnings History for SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit