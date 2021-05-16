SRAX (SRAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect SRAX to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. SRAX has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

Individual interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SRAX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

