StageZero Life Sciences (GNWSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

OTCMKTS:GNWSF opened at $0.56 on Friday. StageZero Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Separately, Clarus Securities cut StageZero Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.