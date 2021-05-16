StageZero Life Sciences (GNWSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.
StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.
OTCMKTS:GNWSF opened at $0.56 on Friday. StageZero Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.
StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile
StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.
