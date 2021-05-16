Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.70 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

