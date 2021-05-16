Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 28,284 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 629,071 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.9% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.49.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $217.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.33 and a 200 day moving average of $228.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

