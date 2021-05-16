State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,524,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,784,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,228,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 249,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $50.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,101,492. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

