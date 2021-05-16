State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $988,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

