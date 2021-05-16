State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,874,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

