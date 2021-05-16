State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,435,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.