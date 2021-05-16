State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.10 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

