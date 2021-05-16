State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,472.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $223.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

