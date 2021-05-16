State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 31,813 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $3,926,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $66.13 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

