State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 183,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Vector Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 474.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 114,781 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 70,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vector Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VGR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,991 shares of company stock worth $5,733,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

