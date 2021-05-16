State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,423 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,085. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

