State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,483 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Appian by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Appian by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Appian by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after buying an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.65.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

