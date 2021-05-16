Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Lifted to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

SCS opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.56. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

