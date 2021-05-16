STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STEP. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

TSE STEP opened at C$1.37 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$92.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.