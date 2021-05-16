STERIS (STE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STE opened at $197.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.65. STERIS has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

