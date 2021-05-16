STERIS (STE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

STERIS (NYSE:STE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STE opened at $197.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.65. STERIS has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Earnings History for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit