stETH (STETH) Price Up 27.7% This Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.33 or 0.00517259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.00231523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004904 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.62 or 0.01187599 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00041632 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

